Home Cultura Giulia Campece presenta il suo nuovo libro “La soldatessa inglese”

Di
Redazione
-
65
0

Oggi, venerdi 18 Giugno 2021 alle ore 18:00, presso la Villa comunale di Casoria in Via Pio XII, si terrà la presentazione del nuovo libro di Giulia Campece intitolato “La soldatessa Inglese”

