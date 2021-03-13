COVID-19, APERTA PIATTAFORMA ADESIONI OVER 70

6 ore fa
in Cronaca & Attualità di 13 Marzo 2021
Si comunica che da oggi è aperta la piattaforma telematica anche per le adesioni alle vaccinazioni riservate ai campani con oltre 70 anni di età. Il link è il seguente: https://adesionevaccinazioni.soresa.it/adesione/cittadino
Sempre da oggi è possibile visionare e stampare l’attestato di vaccinazione al seguente link: https://adesionevaccinazioni.soresa.it/info/cittadino
