Casoria:”Estate in città”

“Estate in Città” la manifestazione promossa dall’amministrazione comunale di Casoria prevede dal giorno 21-23 Luglio alle ore 21.00 lo spettacolo musicale “Due ore solo vi vorrei” al Parco Michelangelo.

